BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The public is invited to join the park for its 11th annual Geology Festival on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

The festival will include guided hikes, geology presentations and demonstrations, children’s activities, and rock and fossil displays.

Rebecca McKean, an assistant professor of geology at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, will speak on large, extinct marine reptiles that swam in the shallow, subtropical inland sea covering much of southern Utah 100 years ago.

The presentations will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bryce Canyon Lodge auditorium and are free to attend.

In addition, artist Roland Lee will conduct live plein air watercolor demonstrations at Sunset and Inspiration points beginning at 9 a.m. Then at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, he’ll offer presentations in the Bryce Canyon Lodge on “Painters of the National Parks: Geology Through the Eyes of the Artist” and and “40 Years of Painting the Parks: The Art of Roland Lee.”