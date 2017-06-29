Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said goodbye to an old friend on Thursday.

Specifically, his cot.

Chaffetz said on KSL Newsradio's "The Doug Wright Show” that the cot will head for the trash, too.

As @jasoninthehouse just said on KSL's @DougWrightShow -- the cot in his congressional office is headed for the trash #utpol https://t.co/he2yG0SyJI — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) June 29, 2017

Chaffetz noted that lawmakers have a tough time maintaining costs in Washington, D.C., and their home states. On Wednesday, he said one reason he resigned from his post in congress because of the high housing costs, according to The Hill.

"I mean, look, we're paid a very handsome salary, but our home is in Utah. I didn't move to Washington, D.C. I sleep in a cot in my office," Chaffetz said on Fox News. "And faced with another 100 to 200 nights a year where my wife's by herself in Utah and I'm in a cot in Washington, D.C. — as nice as the salary is — I can't afford to have two places and have a quality of life I'd like to have at this point.”

Chaffetz told The Hill that lawmakers should receive a $2,500 stipend to help them pay for D.C. housing.

Like with anything on politics Twitter, social media users shared their thoughts on Chaffetz’s farewell message.

Too much information. — Cathy Pasternak (@cathy_cap2ax) June 29, 2017

Is this being moved to your Fox News dressing room? — Patrick Crain (@patrickcrain73) June 29, 2017

So what's next? On Wednesday, Fox News announced it would sign Chaffetz to a contributor deal, beginning on July 1, according to the Deseret News.

"I'll have a very busy schedule, but one much more palatable to the lifestyle I want to lead," Chaffetz told the Deseret News Wednesday.