Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film “Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The film, a comedy that also stars Jack Black and Kevin Hart, will be a follow-up to the 1995 film “Jumanji,” which starred the late Robin Williams.

The new version of the film will bring players into the Jumanji world through a video game, rather than a classic board game as seen in the original movie.

Teenagers in the beginning of the film will take on new roles in the forest. For example, a geeky character enters the game and becomes Johnson, while a jock turns into Hart.

“There were also some action-packed sequences of the characters’ superpowers, motorcycle chases and charging rhinos — all backed by Guns N' Roses ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ of course,” according to USA Today.

The new “Jumanji” film hits theaters Dec. 20.

The sequel film will honor the late Williams, though, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the original film, Williams’ character Alan Parrish had been locked in the game for 25 years before returning to the real world.

Black said the film will include references to Parrish’s character.

“We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death,” he told THR. “But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by (Williams’ character Alan Parrish). He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”