While Americans stand in awe of the grand displays of chemistry — that is, fireworks — bursting over their hometown on the Fourth of July, Pew Research Center reports that only 67 percent of us think science has had a positive impact on society.

In fact, science makes our Independence Day celebrations possible!

In addition to keeping your backyard pool bacteria-free, chlorine compounds are responsible for strengthening a firework’s color and in some cases provide oxygen for the firework’s combustion. And before making fireworks that burst a bright white color, titanium dioxide played a role keeping your family safe from sunburn. The compound is a natural UV blocker found in most sunscreens.

It’s important to know that even when it’s not immediately apparent, science is all around us. As we enjoy our Independence Day swimming in clean water, avoiding sunburns and watching chemical reactions light up the night sky, let’s take a moment to tip our Uncle Sam top hats to science.

Joseph Perrone, Sc.D.

Chief Science Officer

Center for Accountability in Science