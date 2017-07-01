I am writing to inform readers of the high expense that adoption can be in the hopes that someone might benefit from the information. My husband and I are currently in the process of adopting an infant due in September. We paid upfront thinking all costs were included; however, we quickly are finding out that oftentimes more fees are added. It all depends on each individual case and situation, and it's sad when money is the deciding factor at the end of a long road to a dream, as we are finding out. We are so close, but because of additional fees we are looking at the end of a dream. I hope your readers can benefit from our story and realize that things can change very quickly in an adoption and to PLEASE be aware of it. If anyone has any questions, please feel free to email me at anncross40@gmail.com.

Ann Cross

Logan