The morning after Mitch McConnell finally released the details of the Senate’s secret health-care legislation, I was listening to an NPR interview with David O. Barbe, president of the American Medical Association. He was explaining all the reasons why the AMA is opposed to this horrendous piece of legislation. At one point, the interviewer asked him if there was any part of the bill that he liked. He paused for a few seconds to consider the question, then answered, “No.”

As was the case with the House’s attempt at health care reform, the Senate’s plan will be opposed by virtually all medical, insurance and retiree organizations. Any piece of legislation that gives huge tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires and corporations, and pays for it by cutting health care for the poor, the elderly and the disabled is not just “mean,” as Trump labeled the House bill (after having celebrated its passage), but is economically problematic on multiple levels.

So, how did the Republicans paint themselves in this particular corner? We have to go back a few years to answer this question. In 1993, in response to first lady Hillary Clinton’s effort to enact health-care reform, the Republicans came up with an alternative called HEART (Health Equity and Access Reform Today). Its point man was Sen. John Chafee, but it was co-sponsored by 20 Republican senators, including Utah’s own Orrin Hatch. The Chafee bill had five central features:

• An individual mandate

• Creation of purchasing pools

• Standardized benefits

• Vouchers for the poor to buy insurance

• A ban on denying coverage based on a pre-existing conditions.

This list should look familiar. Politifact compared HEART with the ACA and concluded, “There were some significant differences but in a side-by-side comparison, the similarities dominate.” Two significant differences were that HEART did not expand Medicaid, and it also did not spell out how the increased coverage would be financed. According to Paul Starr, “It was more of a symbolic bill than an actual piece of legislation.” And it never came to a vote. The majority of Republicans scuttled it.

Now fast-forward a few years. When Mitt Romney became governor in Massachusetts, he worked with the Legislature to produce what came to be known as Romneycare. This health care plan drew upon many of the same principles that HEART did. And when the Democrats created Obamacare, they largely followed the Romneycare blueprint. Republicans become livid over statements like this, but it is accurate. When economist Paul Krugman claimed that Obamacare “is identical to the Massachusetts health care plan — the same thing,” Politifact rated this statement “mostly true.” The primary differences revolved around the fact that one was a statewide plan, the other was nationwide.

In essence, the Democrats borrowed what was essentially a Republican structure for health care reform. But this was an idea most Republicans never really bought into, and Romney had to run from it when he campaigned twice for president. The problem, though, is that this was really the only reasonable plan the GOP ever came up with, because Republicans have never believed in providing health care for all. Which leaves them with, well, the similar-looking abominations the Republican House and Senate have recently spawned, neither of which does anything Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.

If the Republicans had been either smart or honest when the ACA was being debated and voted on, they would have recognized its paternity, worked across party lines to fix the flaws in it, and given the American people a decent, workable health care system. But that was a bridge they could not cross. They had already vowed to oppose everything Obama promoted. They were determined to destroy him.

So the ACA passed without a single Republican vote, and it has become the GOP’s rallying cry to repeal it. They have undermined and sabotaged it in every way conceivable. But now they must come up with an alternative, a “replacement.” And they have nothing. Except anger and, unfortunately, an ideological compulsion to give money to the wealthy and strip aid from the poor and needy. If the Senate bill passes relatively untouched, and if they can reconcile it with the House version, the Republicans will fully deserve whatever vengeance the voters aim at them in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Playing politics with people’s lives is a dangerous game.

Roger Terry is an editor and writer who lives in Orem.