The 1980s TV show that was revived, most recently, in 2010 — and developed a surprisingly varied fanbase — released a trailer for its upcoming movie yesterday.

The film is a continuation of "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic," which introduced viewers to the "Mane Six" ponies who travel around the world of Equestria to study the magical properties of friendship. The show has received positive critical acclaim for its relentless enthusiasm and complete lack of cynicism. Todd VanDerWerff of the A.V. Club called it "legitimately entertaining and lots of fun" for both kids and parents, and the show has gathered fans as well-known as William Shatner and Billy Bob Thornton.

The movie will feature the TV show's regular voice actors, but it will also star such names as Emily Blunt, Kristen Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Sia, Michael Peña and Zoe Saldana.

"My Little Pony: The Movie" will arrive in theaters on Oct. 6.