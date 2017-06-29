Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report looked at some blockbuster NBA trade ideas, and one of the deals involved the Utah Jazz.

The trade that Fromal suggests for the Jazz is parting ways with Rodney Hood, Dante Exum and a 2019 second-round pick for Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio.

Speaking of the move, Fromal wrote, "If George Hill walks this summer and the Utah Jazz are able to land Ricky Rubio in a trade, they'll remain legitimate contenders for a top seed in the Western Conference. "

After talking about what a Jazz starting lineup would look like - should they keep Gordn Hayward and Joe Ingles - Fromal continued, "And thanks to the passing chops of this trade's centerpiece, he'd make everything flow. "

Tanner Ainge wants Hayward to stay in Utah

His dad may be a big wig in the Boston Celtics front office, but Tanner Ainge wants to Gordon Hayward to stay in Utah. At least that what he appeared to be saying when he tweeted a link to Hayward about a "millionaire tax" that was passed in the Massachusetts Legislature in 2016.

Other links

And finally...

From writing letters, to putting up billboards across the state, fans are doing their best to let Gordon Hayward know that they want him back with the Jazz.

Now the desire to have Hayward stay has been put to music in a YouTube video by Merit Egan, with the Caption, "Hey Gordon Hayward, we love you here in Utah. Please stay!"