Behind an All-Star worthy performance from starting pitcher Troy Scribner, the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Reno Aces 5-2 on Wednesday at Smith’s Ballpark.

Scribner pitched seven innings, striking out 11 Aces and setting a career record for strikeouts in a game. After his 11th punchout, Scribner pumped his fist.

“It always goes off heaters, just fastball control. If I can locate that inside, outside, then it’s going to be a pretty good night,” Scribner said. “If I can throw my off-speed behind that for strikes, then everything kind of clicks.”

Scribner mentioned that he saved his curveball until the third inning.

“Breaking it (the curveball) out as late as possible just to give it a different look and get myself through the lineup more than two times without any trouble,” Scribner said.

Scribner allowed only one run — on a homer by Kristopher Negron that bounced off the left-field foul pole — and three hits.

The Bees have now won six out of their last seven games, and have won four straight games. With three wins over the Aces, Salt Lake secured a series win over the current Pacific Northern Division Leaders.

HEY NOW, YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR: Bees pitcher Troy Scribner was selected to represent the Pacific Coast League All-Star team in the Triple-A All-Star Game. Scribner is the only Bee named to the All-Star team. Scribner’s selection marks the 35th time in Bees franchise history a Salt Lake player has been selected to the Midsummer Classic. The 25-year-old is the first Bees pitcher to be selected to the All-Star Game since Jeremy Hill was selected in 2009.

The Triple-A All-Star Game will feature the best of the Pacific Coast League and the International League. The contest will be played July 12 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, home of the Tacoma Rainiers, and will be televised on MLB Network.

“I found out yesterday, they called me in the office,” Scribner said. “They called me in and said I made the All-Star team. It kind of scared me at first, because you never know what’s going on when you get called into the office, but it was nice.”

PUELLO POWER: Since being signed to a minor-league contract on June 3 by the Los Angeles Angels, Cesar Puello has shined for Salt Lake, racking up 14 RBIs, 17 runs, 3 home runs and 29 hits in 79 at-bats. Before coming to Salt Lake, Puello played 43 games in 2017 for the Round Rock Express, hitting 27 RBIs in that stint. In Wednesday’s contest, Puello went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

UP, UP, AND AWAY: With Wednesday night’s win, the Bees are 11 games above the .500 mark, the first time they have been 10 games or more above .500 since the 2013 season. In that 2013 season, the Bees went 78-66, finishing atop the PCL Pacific Northern Division and advancing to the PCL Finals, losing the series 3-1 to Omaha, the eventual 2013 Triple-A champions.

BEELINES

Bees — 5

Aces — 2

Record: 45-34

Next up: Reno LHP Anthony Banda (6-4, 4.82 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Alex Blackford (1-4, 9.76 ERA), Thursday, 12:05 p.m.

