MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County â€” A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he tried to light a cigarette while traveling west on I-84, Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Troy Levi Milam, of Evanston, Wyoming, was about to enter Weber Canyon when he veered to the right and hit a barrier Tuesday night about 7:30 p.m., said UHP spokesman Todd Royce.

Investigators found evidence indicating he had been trying to light a cigarette at the time, Royce said.

Milam was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, UHP said in a prepared statement.