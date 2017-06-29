For Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, advocating for the Bears Ears National Monument is difficult, discouraging and at times even devaluing — but she remains adamant that “sacred is sacred, and that’s just it.”

Lopez-Whiteskunk, former co-chair of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition and a former member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council, spoke extensively on that theme — sacredness — during a June 25 panel discussion hosted by Golden Braid Books in Salt Lake City, with funding from Utah Humanities. The panel also included three other Native American writers, speakers and Bears Ears advocates who, along with Lopez-Whiteskunk, were there to read from and discuss a new compilation of essays and poetry by Native American writers called “Edge of Morning: Native Voices Speak for the Bears Ears” (Torrey House Press, $19.95, 240 pages).

During the panel discussion, Lopez-Whiteskunk (who contributed an interview to the "Edge of Morning" compilation) said that Native Americans consider the Earth sacred because of their mother-and-child relationship with it.

“The Earth is our mother, and she does everything for us,” Lopez-Whiteskunk said. “She protects us. She’s always with us. She’s always with me. So when you walk out on this sacred ground that we have the honor to put our feet on every day, we have to give thanks and gratitude. … We come from those places that are sacred, which makes it a very sacred place for us.”

But getting non-native people to understand the sacredness of Bears Ears has been a challenge, Lopez-Whiteskunk said, particularly in a legal context.

“To try and get that concept of (sacredness) across, some of the value gets lost and some of the meaning doesn't even come across,” she said. “It's even harder to have to put it into legal terms, which is what the coalition was challenged to do because (we had) to convey what our proposal was, not only to our nation’s leaders, but to the president of the United States. … So you can see the sacredness just got eroded to the English language.”

Kimball Bighorse, who works for the Legal Information Institute at the Cornell University Law School, agreed with Lopez-Whiteskunk and said it’s impossible to define sacredness in a legal context — but that hasn’t stopped them from fighting for Bears Ears and other sacred lands.

“Our battles are not going to be won in courtrooms,” said Bighorse, whose father is Navajo and mother is Cayuga. “They're going to be won in people’s moral senses and in politics and in having the right allies at the right times. … So in short, we're on the losing end even though we have the moral high ground, but we do our best and … we’ve always been resourceful.”

Writer and activist Jacqueline Keeler, however, who both contributed to and edited the “Edge of Morning” compilation, said winning their legal battles is possible if the United States will recognize Native American tribes as sovereign nations.

“The U.S. Senate does not ratify treaties with anyone but sovereign nations,” Keeler, of Navajo and Dakota descent, said. “And as recently as 1980, the Supreme Court found that the Great Sioux Nation still has title to all the unceeded land under the 1851 Fort Laramie treaty, and so those lands are (now) militarily occupied by the United States. … (Native American tribes) are nations within the United States that existed before the United States and continue to exist. (Our sovereignty is) basically suppressed by the United States.”

In addition, Keeler said that it will be possible to translate sacredness into American law if natives and non-natives are willing to understand each other.

“We’re these thinking beings, and our thoughts and how we relate to the Earth and to each other, this is where the power is,” Keeler said. “And so when we talk about turning our concepts of sacred … into that American law, I think it’s possible. It might not be exactly the same, it’ll be a collaboration, but it will be beneficial in the long run.”

Moroni Benally — a Navajo, a public policy professor at Evergreen State College and the panel moderator — said that protecting Bears Ears and other sacred lands will ultimately benefit everyone.

“I fundamentally believe that it’s not just the Native American experience that the land nourishes, and there is this connection, be it spiritual or just purely an ecological relationship, and that itself is something that I believe affects non-native people as well,” Benally said. “I think the land itself there and what’s happening in Bears Ears is really about just helping us recenter and refocus. There is a symbiotic relationship between us and the Earth and we can’t take that for granted.”

