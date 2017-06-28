SIGURD, Sevier County — The driver killed when his Department of Natural Resources truck rolled Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Jared Baker.

The 31-year-old Baker, of Hyde Park, died at the scene, authorities said.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, a department in the DNR, said in a tweet Wednesday that Baker was a hatchery specialist and was on the job at the time.

Baker was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the vehicle when the accident happened about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a prepared statement from Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis.

Witnesses told detectives the truck was northbound at about 1190 State when it drifted to the right, corrected, then flipped in the air and landed on the cab.

Crews were unable to pull Baker from the truck and determined he was killed in the crash.

Because the accident involved a state car, Curtis' office is investigating, he said in his Tuesday statement.