Darth Vader almost made an appearance in “Guardians in the Galaxy.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Mashable that he originally planned to add a Darth Vader toy into the movie, which he admitted was a “nerdy reference.”

“Always, we wanted to reveal at a certain point in the movie that Peter Quill was a human from Earth,” he told Mashable. “And for a long time, I really thought it was going to be the greatest thing in the world that you're in a spaceship and he's talking to one of the alien characters and he knocks over his bag and one of the alien characters bends down and picks up and it was a Darth Vader action figure, goes, 'What's this?'"

Feige said he came up with the idea before Disney purchased Lucasfilm, which made the Star Wars films under the same umbrella as Marvel films.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” and Star Wars take place in different universes, though, according to Mashable.

The Darth Vader reference was supposed to connect Quill to the 1980s. But director James Gunn came up with a better reference, choosing a Walkman instead.

“And it was like, 'Oh, that's a million times better.' Because the Star Wars thing was just a nerdy reference in a single moment, and obviously, the conceit of the music redefined the entire movie,” Feige told Mashable.

“Guardians” and “Star Wars” have been compared to each other since the Marvel film’s release. As Vulture reported, both series feature a team of heroes, space battles and a storyline about rebels on the run.

Pinterest user Karen L drew a fan fiction Marvel comic book cover that showed Darth Vader and stormtroopers battling against Star Lord.

There was a brief “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Star Wars crossover in a 2016 “Guardians of Infinity” comic, according to Slash Gear.

In one issue, Groot and Rocket Raccoon find an ancient tomb with an ancient language written on it. The image-based language is the same language seen in the Star Wars films.

When those letters are translated through Google’s Star Wars language translation, the text is actually a list of the writer, penciler, colorist and editors of that issue, Slash Gear reported.

“In other words — it’s more of a tribute, or a hat-tip, to Star Wars,” according to Slash Gear.