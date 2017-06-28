SPANISH FORK â€” The cityâ€™s annual Fiesta Days, a two-week festival featuring a wide variety of family-friendly activities, will kick off Saturday, July 15.

The fun will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance by the duo Haunâ€™s Mill and local musician Peter Breinholt, followed by a fireworks show set to music at the Spanish Fork Sports Park soccer fields, 295 Volunteer Drive.

Other events during include a carnival, outdoor movie, street dance, car show, craft fair, three parades, concerts, four days of rodeo, sports tournaments, races, bike rides and more fireworks.

For more information, event times and entry forms, go to spanishfork.org.