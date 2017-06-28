Utah youngsters really want Gordon Hayward to stay with the Utah Jazz.

Students at Tooele Junior High School have written a bunch of letters to Hayward, asking him to re-sign with the Jazz and not leave the Utah basketball franchise behind.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward, shared photos of the letters on Instagram.

Robyn Hayward, Gordon's wife, just shared these letters on IG from a Tooele junior high class asking Hayward to stay. pic.twitter.com/53Mhxsnr9T — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) June 28, 2017

“It’d be a shock if this gesture convinces Hayward to stick around, but hey, it’s cool that these students took the time to let Hayward know how important he is to the community and the franchise,” according to pop culture website Uproxx.

This isn’t the first attempt by Utahns to convince Hayward stay in Utah. Jazz fans began a GoFundMe page that raised money so that they could rent a billboard with “STAYWARD” printed across the top, USA Today reported.

“Get it? Like Hayward. But Stayward,” USA Today explained.

Jazz fans, share this like crazy. Let's get this billboard up and convince Hayward to stay in Utah. #TakeNotehttps://t.co/GtrptMTVPo — Stayward (@UtahJazz6Man) April 5, 2017

NBA rumors suggest both the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics have Hayward on their radar.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports reported that the Celtics were looking to land both Hayward and Indiana Pacers star Paul George.

Social media moves have also pointed toward Hayward moving to the Celtics. Not only did his wife post a photo with their child wearing a “Go Green” shirt, but Celtic’s star Isaiah Thomas and his wife started following Gordon and Robyn Hayward on Instagram.

Of course, we won’t know anything official about Hayward’s decision until at least July 1, when NBA free agency opens.