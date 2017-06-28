PROVO — Moroni Laulu-Pututau is 6 feet 4 inches tall and about 230 pounds and looking for more weight to take on a huge challenge this fall for BYU’s offense.

The converted receiver will be part of a move to restore the productivity of Cougar tight ends, which over the course of history has been a barometer of success for offensive coordinators from Doug Scovil to Ted Tollner and from Norm Chow to Gary Crowton and from Brandon Doman to Robert Anae.

BYU tight ends: Big targets that challenge safeties and linebackers. Threats that draw double coverage away from wide receivers. First-down makers, chain movers, clutch players that, well, make big, decisive plays. When the Cougars produce them, they have double-digit-win seasons and finish nationally ranked. When they don’t, they settle.

“I’m trying to gain weight, get heavier,” said Laulu-Pututau, who wants to keep his speed but knows he has to take on linemen and get more physical as a blocker. “I have to find a balance. It’s been hard to put on weight though.”

Laulu-Pututau says the player-led workouts in June have been successful so far heading into a short break. For himself, he’s getting married before the Cougars report for camp on July 26.

“It’s going good. But losing guys like Taysom (Hill) and Jamaal (Williams), we’ve had to have many leaders stepping up," he said. "Wherever you go you have guys stepping up. We’re looking clean, working hard and we have a lot of great guys coming in.”

Receivers coach Ben Cahoon said the most important part of the pass catcher and passer relationship is the chemistry they develop in the offseason. “That’s because when you get to camp, then the schedule of playing games, the time for developing chemistry is over. In season, you are sore, injured, you are working on game plans and practicing to compete against someone else. Summer is crucial,” said Cahoon.

Laulu-Pututau says the chemistry with projected starting QB Tanner Mangum is just fine. “Oh, it’s already developed, we’re just perfecting it. It’s good to have a history from two years ago. You have to have a base beforehand or you’re always battling," Laulu-Pututau said.

An emphasis on the tight end position could make receivers unhappy, but Laulu-Pututau says it should be the opposite because safeties have to worry about them and not cheat to help on the wideouts.

“It should make them happy, it’s good for all of us.”

A prediction: BYU's tight end production will be at least twice that of a year ago, maybe 65 percent better. And that can only help Ty Detmer's offense going forward.

If you look at the 2017 roster, it is replete with nine tight ends in various stages of development — redshirt, competition or debuts. They include Poinsettia Bowl TD juggling artist Tanner Balderree, freshman Matt Bushman, Laulu-Pututau, Kyle Griffitts, Bentley Hanshaw, Troy Hinds, Hunter Marshall, Nate Sampson and Joe Tukuafu.

BYU’s tight end production the past half decade has been almost non-existent. Last year Balderree had 13 catches for 156 yards. The most catches by any BYU tight end during the past five years was 30 by Kaneakua Friel in 2012.

During this stretch, BYU has not produced ranked football teams as seasons ended and have lost to rival Utah. The last big punch at tight end was in 2009 with Dennis Pitta, who had 62 catches for 829 yards and eight touchdowns. That was on a team that finished 11-2 and ranked 12th. A second tight end on that team, Andrew George, had 30 catches for 408 yards and 5 touchdowns. That’s a combined production of 92 grabs for 1,237 yards and 13 scores. And a win over its rival.

Before that, the big tight end target was John Beck’s Jonny Harline, who had 58 catches for 935 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2006. His final regular-season catch was a game-winner at Utah. That team also finished 11-2 and ranked 12th.

To make a comparison of that position's productivity over the years, in 1996 the Cougars had two NFL-bound tight ends in Itula Mili and Chad Lewis, who combined for 78 catches for 1,112 yards and eight touchdowns. That WAC title-winning team and Cotton Bowl victors finished 14-1 and with No. 5 national ranking. A member of that squad was current receivers coach Cahoon.

During the Detmer era, Chris Smith set an NCAA record for tight ends for receiving yardage. His combined numbers as a junior and senior in 1989-1990 were 128 catches for a whopping 2,246 yards and seven touchdowns. Those teams went 20-6 and finished ranked 22nd.

One could make the case that if BYU tight ends combine for more than 60 catches and a dozen touchdowns, it would completely change its trajectory as far as win-loss record and national rankings go.

In Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class, he signed just one tight end in Hank Tuipulotu, son of former Detmer teammate Peter Tuipulotu, from Fort Mill, South Carolina, who is currently on an LDS mission.

The following year, Sitake signed four tight ends including Donovan Hanna, Hanshaw, Bushman and Tukuafu. Hanna, who was coached by former BYU QB Max Hall, is leaving for an LDS mission this month.

Will all this attention to the position help?

We shall see.