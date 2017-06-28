SALT LAKE CITY â€” Utah will play host to a two-day drone conference and trade show Aug. 25-26 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The event will feature new products, advances in security and safety, technical breakthroughs in design and navigation, and recruitment opportunities for drone pilots and engineers.

The summit also will include a MultiGP Drone Racing League event featuring up to 100 of the nationâ€™s best drone pilots. Ogden-Hinckley Airport will also host live commercial and military drone demonstrations.

The summit is supported by the Governorâ€™s Office of Economic Development, Box Elder and Tooele counties, Ogden, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as Utah-based industry and academic leaders committed to advancing drone technology.