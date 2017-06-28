Gordon Hayward got a shorter haircut, started lifting weights and grew out his facial hair. From his rookie season to his seventh, Hayward looks like a brand new person. But he still uses his old losses as motivation.

On Wednesday morning, The Players’ Tribune — a publication created for and by athletes — released a video depicting Hayward’s national championship loss to Duke in 2010.

The video recaps Hayward’s potential game-winning half-court heave that would’ve resulted in an upset victory for Butler.

Butler was considered the underdog in the matchup, and its surprising rise in the tournament helped Hayward become a top prospect.

Their underdog status didn’t stop Hayward or the Bulldogs from setting high expectations, though.

“We weren’t just trying to make it to the Sweet 16,” Hayward said in the video. “We weren’t just trying to make it to the Elite 8. We were trying to win the whole thing.”

Hayward said he dreamed of taking game-winning shots when he was young, often impersonating Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller while growing up. Had it went in, Hayward’s last shot attempt in college would’ve been considered one of the greatest in basketball history.

“You know, I had the shot,” Hayward said. “I had the moment. I blew it.”

Hayward’s teammates said he skipped class after missing the shot and constantly thought about getting another attempt at it.

“I don’t like losing,” he said. “I hate it more than anything.”

Hayward, now an All-Star, will have a decision to make as a free agent. He can either choose to run it back with the Utah Jazz or start with a clean slate elsewhere.