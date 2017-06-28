Raven-Symoné is back. Known for her childhood role on “The Cosby Show” and her early-2000s Disney show, “That’s So Raven,” Disney announced last October a new spinoff/sequel series “Raven’s Home,” premiering on Disney Channel July 21.

In the show, Raven and her friend Chelsea (still played by Anneliese van der Pol) are living under one roof as divorced single moms and it would seem that one of Raven’s twins, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), has inherited her ability to see the future.

The first episode starts out by demonstrating how crowded their current house situation is, showing Raven's daughter, Nia (Navia Robinson), dashing off her couch bed first thing in the morning to beat her brother to the bathroom — only to find that Chelsea's son, Levi (Jason Maybaum), has already made it there first.

Chelsea, even as a mother, is ditzy and accident-prone, and Levi seems to be parenting her more than the other way around, telling his mom to "make good choices" before he leaves for school. Raven is hilarious as a mother, bringing her trademark energy to a role that feels like a natural fit for the actress.

She hasn't told her kids about her psychic powers and instead spends the episode trying to prevent multiple visions that involve her children, sometimes actually causing them to come true.

Meanwhile, Booker has started having visions of his own and spends the episode convincing Nia he's not making it up. He never gets around to telling his mom about his newfound psychic abilities by the end of the pilot, and it seems this mutual secret between parent and children will remain for a little while, which could conceivably get frustrating depending on how it's handled.

There are a few jokes for the parents that would likely go over kids' heads but also might bother some parents. Levi wets his pants at school and when he comes home his mom asks, "Are those the same pants you left in this morning?" and when Levi tells her they're not she says, "Been there," and offers him a fist bump that he does not reciprocate. Their neighbor friend who's always hanging around, Tess (Sky Katz), also adds some suggestive comments in reference to her mother, who is never seen.

One of the best parts of the episode is how Raven avoids profanity by swearing with people's names, such as when she yells out, "Oh, son of a Chelsea," when Levi startles her, or when she screams, "Serena Williams that hurt!" when kids in Booker and Nia's gym class hit her with tennis balls. Her quirky, over-the-top personality brings a pleasant humor to the show, and all the other characters seem to follow her lead.

Overall, "Raven's Home" is an amusing, kid-friendly show that should entertain both the age-appropriate children it's made for and the adults who are watching for nostalgia's sake.

Here are a few other shows coming out this month:

‘Candy Crush’

CBS has transformed the popular mobile app into a one-hour, live-action game show where two people compete on giant interactive game boards. Hosted by Mario Lopez, it’s coming your way July 9.

‘Salvation’

Also on CBS, this drama about a top-secret government team trying to save the planet from an asteroid that’s on a collision course for Earth airs July 12. The team includes MIT grad Liam Cole, tech billionaire Darius Tanz, sci-fi writer Jillian, Pentagon press secretary and single mom Grace Barrows and deputy secretary of defense Harris Edwards.

‘Remember Me’

This three-part mystery stars Michael Palin and airs on PBS July 16. Palin plays Tom Parfitt, an old Yorkshire man who is admitted to a nursing home and is the only witness to a violent death. His care assistant Hannah and police detective Rob Fairholme work to solve this strange, eerie mystery.

‘Somewhere Between’

Devon Sawa and Paula Patton star in this new thriller drama “with a supernatural twist” premiering on ABC July 24. The 10 episodes are based on a Korean show "God's Gift: 14 Days." Patton plays Laura Price, a mom who knows that her daughter Serena will be murdered, though she doesn’t know how or when. Sawa will play Nico Jackson, a cop turned private investigator.

‘Midnight, Texas’

The town of Midnight is a safe haven for those who are “different” — aka supernatural. François Arnaud stars as Manfred, a psychic who communes with the dead and finds his home among the witches, angels, vampires and others in the town of Midnight. NBC’s new show, based on the book series by Charlaine Harris, premiers July 25.

‘The Last Tycoon’

Based on F. Scott Fitzergerald’s novel of the same name, this nine-episode adaptation will be exclusively on Amazon Prime July 28. Starring Matt Bomer (“White Collar”), Kelsey Grammer (“Fraiser”) and Lily Collins, the show is all about 1930s Hollywood, in the shadow of the Great Depression and Hitler’s rise in Germany, loosely based on the life of Irving Thalberg.

