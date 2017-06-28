SALT LAKE CITY — Across the state, most Utah Department of Transportation projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic Friday through Tuesday to help reduce delays during the Independence Day holiday.

However, in some areas, existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place to ensure safety for drivers. Some areas where traffic restrictions will remain in place include:

• I-215 from state Route 201 to 4700 South in Salt Lake County. The northbound lane split on I-215 will remain in place for the next several months, and the speed limit has been lowered to 60 mph in the work zone. Crews are reconstructing the I-215 west belt from S.R. 201 to 4700 South with new concrete, adding new exit-only lanes, and installing new lighting, signals and traffic management systems.

• I-15 from Exit 4 to Exit 5 in St. George. All lanes are open on I-15, but lanes are narrowed, traffic is shifted, and the speed limit is reduced in the work. Work continues to widen the freeway and construct two new bridges over the Virgin River.

• I-70 from Exit 37 to Exit 40 in Richfield. The interstate is reduced to one lane in each direction, and the speed limit is reduced to 65 mph. Starting Thursday, all traffic is scheduled to shift into the westbound lanes while construction begins on the eastbound lanes. Loads over 12 feet wide are prohibited. Crews are reconstructing the interstate and completing bridge maintenance work.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT app for iPhone or Android.