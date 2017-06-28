HEBER CITY â€” A bounce house business owner accused of sexually abusing at least four young boys was charged Tuesday with having child pornography.

Twenty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, were filed against Bryce Johnson, 33, the owner and operator of Fun Stuff LLC, which runs Heber Bounce, a company that offers a bounce house, waterslide and other components catering to children.

Johnson is already charged in a separate case with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and one count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Johnson was accused in the first case of paying three boys to pose for partially nude pictures and perform sexual acts on each other while he watched, then inappropriately touching one of the boys as he drove him home. A fourth boy told police Johnson had touched him inappropriately and told him he wanted to have sex with the boy when they were together at an ice rink.

As police investigating the case seized Johnson's digital devices, at least 20 pornographic images of children were discovered, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in 4th District Court.

A forensic review of all of Johnson's devices is ongoing, according to the affidavit.

At a bail hearing in the sexual abuse case Wednesday, which also served as Johnson's initial appearance in the child pornography case, 4th District Judge Jennifer Brown declined to reduce Johnson's $100,000 cash-only bail, according to court records.

If Johnson manages to post bail, the judge ordered that he must wear an ankle monitor when he is released. Johnson was prohibited from associating with any of the victims in the case or anyone under the age of 18.

Prior to the hearing, two friends of Johnson filed character reference letters with the court asking for his bail to be reduced, saying he is a generous person who would comply with any instructions from the judge if released.

Police have said they suspect additional children may have been victimized by Johnson, and parents are asked to call the Heber City Police Department at 435-657-7971 immediately if their children disclose abuse.

Johnson is scheduled to return to court Aug. 2.