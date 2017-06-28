PROVO — Travelers planning to attend the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday are reminded that University Parkway is under construction from Orem to Provo.

Lanes are narrow and shift frequently through the work zone from Utah Valley University to University Avenue. Drivers should plan to use 800 North or Center Street in Orem as alternate routes, as well as University Avenue in Provo.

Utah Department of Transportation engineers will be coordinating signal timing along those routes to help traffic flow to and from the event.