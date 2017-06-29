Conditions around Brian Head might very well have been made less susceptible to a fast-spreading fire if state and federal agencies and competing land use interests had been able to find ways in recent years to compromise and cooperate.

With all of the property destroyed, pristine acreage charred and millions of dollars spent in the wake of the wildfire near Brian Head ski resort, political leaders in southern Utah are blaming environmentalists for the fire’s devastation. There’s a legitimate point to be made about the impact of environmental policies on fire suppression, but provocative epithets like “tree huggers” and “rock lickers” are not helpful in the process of learning important lessons from what’s happening at Brian Head.

State Rep. Mike Noel, a Republican from Kanab, complains that management of forestlands has been turned over to environmentalists, whom he derides as “bird and bunny lovers” and who he says have pushed policies that have limited timber harvesting. In Noel’s view, that has allowed fires like the one near Brian Head to spread more rapidly.

Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences two years ago found that the density of dead trees, or “snag,” is not as influential a factor in how fast a fire spreads as weather conditions, for example. But ample dry wood certainly hasn’t helped the situation.

In other words, there are genuine reasons to complain about federal recalcitrance in thoroughly managing the lands for better protection against fire. Noel and others who share his view believe that environmental opposition to logging has resulted in an over-supply of fuel for fires like the one that has so far burned more than 40,000 acres near the ski town. This may have rendered forests more prone to fast-spreading fire.

Federal forest managers have indeed been slow to approve necessary tree-harvesting projects. While there has been little activist-led anti-logging litigation in recent years, environmental groups were nonetheless instrumental in defeating a wildfire logging measure in Congress last year. The proposed law aimed to clarify and enhance federal policies toward protecting forests from fire. The defeat of this ambitious omnibus measure in Congress has apparently translated into less money for federal managers to use in fire mitigation efforts. Yet the federal government is not exclusively responsible. A private citizen started the fire, and a chunk of the acreage burned near Brian Head is under state management, guided by the Legislature in which Noel serves.

What’s needed is more candid cooperation between all parties.

However, the chances of the kind of coalition building needed to do what’s best for the region is made more difficult when leaders with the influence of Mike Noel use invective to rile up constituents against environmentalists, especially during the heat of a dangerous and as of yet uncontained natural calamity.