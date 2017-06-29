What a contrast in your two front page stories Sunday and Monday, June 25, 26. Two young men taking two different life paths. Gavin Norman, junior scientist, 13, and Aaron Shamo, 26, alleged drug dealer.

In an age where many of us worry and are frustrated with the prospects of tomorrow's leadership, more needs to be said and shouted about those who are seeking the higher road! Kudos to Gavin, who has taken the challenging path to make our world a better place!

Doing what kids like to do — playing with fire — he's concerned about its danger and health consequences. That spurred him on to come up with scientific evidence for fighting fires in a new way. One day, this idea may revolutionize the way we approach fire. I am amazed at the genius of his science project, the dedication to his theory and his enthusiasm to see it tested on a larger scale. Hopefully, the scientific community will latch on, with him, to discover an effective way to market his idea and make it productive.

Obviously, Utah's current fire situation is critical and needs new, innovative techniques. A pat on the back goes to his teacher, Mr. Johnson, and to his family, who encouraged and helped him pursue excellence in his project. Gavin deserves all honors, as does another hero Michael Bravo, whose diligence saved a friend's life. Let's focus on the coming generation and their dedication to a life of excellence and humanity.

Charlotte McDonald

Salt Lake City