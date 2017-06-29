I just read today that the Brian Head Fire may cost as much as $20 million with national taxpayers footing much of that bill! As a concerned U.S. taxpayer, I would like Utahns to get off of federal welfare. If Utah wants state-owned land, Utah should set an example by paying for all fires within state boundaries instead of asking the rest of us to share the costs. As Utah lands come into state hands over the next few years, I strongly encourage you to sell what is needed to private developers so that you can afford your own expenses. Please set a positive example by paying your own bills!

Rachel Parke

Boise, Idaho