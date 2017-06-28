Here is a list of Fourth of July celebrations scheduled throughout Utah, listed by county. Note: This is not an all-inclusive list.

Beaver County

Beaver: July 4, 3 p.m., free swim at Beaver City Pool; 7 p.m., dinner and festivities at Tushar Mountain Sports Complex; 9:45 p.m., fireworks (435-438-2451 or facebook.com/beavercityutahusa)

Greenville: July 4, fireworks at dusk (beavercountytravel.com/east-events.htm)

Milford: July 1, 9 p.m., dance at Pavilion Park; July 3, 9:30 p.m., fun run at Milford High School; July 4, 10 a.m., parade and festivities at park; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; fireworks at dusk (435-387-2711 or facebook.com/milfordcity)

Minersville: July 4, 9 a.m., parade and festivities at park; fireworks at dusk (435-386-2242 or minersvilletown.com)

Box Elder County

Brigham City: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 8:45 a.m., flag ceremony and program; 10 a.m., festivities at Rees Pioneer Park; 8 p.m., the Kap Brothers Band concert; fireworks at dark (brighamcity.utah.gov)

Cache County

Hyrum: July 1, 10:30 a.m., youth parade at City Square; July 2, 7 p.m., program with Craig Jessop at City Square; July 4, 7 a.m., 15K and breakfast; 11 a.m., festivities; noon, parade; 8 p.m., entertainment and fireworks at soccer field (hyrumcity.org)

Lewiston: July 3, 7 p.m., rodeo; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7 a.m., fun run; 9:15 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., program with Hugh Jenkins; fireworks at dusk (435-258-2141 or lewiston-ut.org)

Logan: Cache Valley Cruise-In, June 30-July 1, 9 a.m. at fairgrounds; June 30, 8 p.m., Night Ranger Concert; July 1, 8 a.m., breakfast and festivities; 6:30 p.m., Main Street Cruising Parade (cachevalleycruisein.net)

Utah State University: Freedom Fire Celebration and Fireworks Show, July 3, 8 p.m., concert by the Party Crashers and Ryan Innes at USU Maverick Stadium; fireworks at dark (435-716-9000 or loganutah.org)

Carbon County

Price: SEUEPA Energy Days, July 4, 3:30 p.m., program and festivities at Carbon County Event Center; 5 p.m., dinner and festivities; 7:30 p.m., Paid In Full concert; fireworks at dusk (castlecountry.com)

Scofield: Pleasant Valley Days, June 30, noon, festivities at Park Pavilion; 5 p.m., dinner; July 1, 7 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., parade and festivities; 10 p.m., fireworks on the lake (pleasantvalleydays.com)

Daggett County

Flaming Gorge Resort: June 30, 5:30 p.m., concert; July 1, noon, car show (435-784-3483 or flaminggorgeresort.com)

Dutch John Freedom Festival: July 1, 7 a.m., breakfast; fireworks at dark (search Dutch John Freedom Festival on Facebook)

Davis County

Centerville: July 1, 9 p.m., youth dance at Centerville City Hall; July 3, 6 p.m., festivities and Imagine, a Beatles tribute band, at Founders Park; 9:45 p.m., fireworks; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom Run and breakfast; 9 a.m., parade and festivities at Founders Park (801-295-3477 or centervilleut.net)

Clearfield: July 2, 7 p.m., concert at Clearfield City Hall; July 3, 7:30 p.m., pool party at aquatic center; 8 p.m., games and movie at Fisher Park; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run at City Hall; 9:30 a.m., parade; 5 p.m., The National Parks concert and festivities at Fisher Park; 8 p.m., Stephen Neal concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-525-2790 or clearfieldcity.org)

Kaysville and Fruit Heights: July 2, 7 p.m., patriotic devotional; July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at DATC and Rotary Run; 11 a.m., parade and festivities at 500 East Main; 7:30 p.m., the Salamanders concert; 10 p.m., fireworks at Davis High School (801-546-1235 or kaysvillecity.com)

Layton: July 3, 7 p.m., "Voices of Liberty" concert at Ed Kenley Amphitheater; Liberty Days at Layton Commons Park, July 4, 9 a.m., breakfast, fun run, parade and festivities; 8 p.m., concert at Ed Kenley Amphitheater; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-546-8575 or laytoncity.org)

North Salt Lake: July 1, 7 p.m., car show at Eaglewood Golf Course; July 3, 4 p.m., festivities; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-335-8700 or nslcity.org)

West Bountiful: July 3, 6 p.m., safety fair and concert at West Bountiful City Park; 10 p.m., fireworks; July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony at City Hall; 10:30 a.m., parade and festivities at City Park (801-292-4486 or wbcity.org)

West Point: July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony, breakfast, race at Loy Blake Park; 8:30 a.m., parade at LDS Stake Center and festivities at park; 6 p.m., picnic and Greg Simpson Band at Big Bowery; fireworks and movie at dark (801-776-0970 or westpointcity.org)

Duchesne County

Duchesne: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Roy Park; 10 a.m., program; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; 5 p.m., parade at park; 6 p.m. talent show; 7 p.m., Mojave Rose concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-738-2464 or search Duchesne Arts Council on Facebook)

Emery County

Huntington: Heritage Days, July 1, 2:30 p.m., festivities, dinner and Val Jensen Band at City Park; July 2, 7 p.m., fireside with Lond Wakefield at LDS Stake Center; July 3, 5 p.m., festivities entertainment and kids activities at City Park; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony, breakfast, parade and entertainment at City Park; 9:45 p.m., fireworks at Rodeo Grounds (facebook.com/huntingtonheritagedays)

Garfield County

Tropic: July 4, 10 a.m., parade and festivities at Tropic Town Park; fireworks at dusk at Ruby’s Inn (435-679-8713 or townoftropicut.gov)

Grand County

Moab: July 4, 10 p.m., fireworks at Lions Back (435-259-7814 or moabchamber.com)

Iron County

Enoch: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at City Park; 2 p.m., parade and car show; 6 p.m., BBQ at Old Enoch Park; fireworks at dark (435-586-1119 or cityofenoch.org)

Parowan: July 4, 10 a.m., parade and festivities at the park (search Parowan, Utah on Facebook)

Juab County

Nephi: July 4, 9 a.m., carnival and festivities at City Park; fireworks at dusk (435-623-0822)

Kane County

Duck Creek Village: June 30, 6 p.m., music and dancing at Duck on in Saloon; July 1, 8 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 4 p.m., music and festivities; 6:30 p.m., parade (435-682-3330 or duckcreekvillage.com)

Kanab: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast and fun run on Main Street; 10 a.m., parade and festivities at Jacob Hamblin Park; 8 p.m., Jagertown concert; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (435-644-3696 or kanabfourth.com)

Millard County

Delta: July 2, 7 p.m., program at MC Fair Building; July 3, 7 p.m., children’s parade at City Park; July 4,6 a.m., program and fun run; 7 a.m., breakfast at City Park, 9:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 5 p.m., DHS Choir concert; 10 p.m., fireworks at fairground (435-864-2759 or delta.utah.gov)

Fillmore: July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade; 8 p.m., dance at Statehouse Legislative Hall; July 4, 6:30 a.m., triathlonl; 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast at 100 South Park; 9 a.m., fun run; 10 a.m., parade and festivities; 7 p.m., Pistol Rock concert at fairground; fireworks at dusk (435-743-5233 or fillmorecity.org)

Morgan County

Morgan City: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at Morgan High School; and breakfast at Riverside Park; 7:45 a.m., kids fun run; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade and festivities at fairgrounds and Riverside Park; 7 p.m., Morgan’s Got Talent and entertainment at Rec-Plex; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-829-3461 or morgancity.ut.org)

Rich County

Woodruff: July 3, 6 p.m., rodeo at arena; 9 p.m., dance at Town Park; July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., program and festivities at Town Park; 2 p.m., rodeo at arena (facebook.com/woodruffhomecoming)

Salt Lake County

East Millcreek: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Evergreen Park; 9 a.m., parade and festivities (emclions.org)

Holladay: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at City Commons; 9 a.m., parade at Pine Park; 9 p.m., Peter Breinholt concert; 10:10 p.m., fireworks (801-272-9450 or cityofholladay.com)

Magna: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony at Magna Copper Park; 7 a.m., breakfast; 7:30 a.m., fun run; noon, parade and festivities; 8 p.m., concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-688-8485 or magnautah.org)

Midvale: June 30, 6:30 p.m., Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band, Midvale City Park (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Murray: July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at Murray Park; 7 a.m., program; 8 a.m., fun run; 8:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 8:30 p.m., Drive concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)

Riverton: Town Days, July 1, 11 a.m., car show at City Hall; 6:30 p.m., parade and movie at Riverton City Park; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., breakfast; ATV rodeo and festivities; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-254-0704 or rivertoncity.com)

Sandy: July 4, 10:30 a.m., festivities at South Towne Promenade; 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., Groove Merchants concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-568-7100 or sandy.utah.gov)

Smith’s Ball Park: June 30, July 1 and 3, 6:35 p.m., Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas, fireworks after games; July 4, 7 p.m., America concert and fireworks (801-325-2273 or milb.com)

South Salt Lake: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast and fun run at Fitts Park; 9 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., festivities (801-483-6076 or southsaltlakecity.com)

Sugar House: Arts Fest, July 4, 10 a.m., festivities at Hidden Hollow and Sugar House Park; 9:45 p.m., fireworks (801-448-7292 or sugarhousechamber.org)

Temple Square: July 1, 7:30 p.m., Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band at Assembly Hall (801-240-3323 or lds.org/events)

This Is the Place Heritage Park: Liberty Days, July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

West Jordan: June 30, 3 p.m., and July 1-4, 10 a.m., carnival at Veterans Memorial Park; excluding Sunday, 8 p.m., Western Stampede Rodeo; July 1, 1 p.m., children’s parade; July 4, 10:30 a.m., parade and festivities; movie at dusk; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-569-5100 or westernstampede.com)

San Juan County

Blanding: June 30-July 4, excluding Sunday, 7:30 p.m., melodrama at Arts and Events Center; July 3, 4 p.m., car show at Blanding Central Park; July 4, 6:30 a.m., fun run at Centennial Park; 7 a.m., breakfast and program; 10:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 7 p.m., Dance Doctors concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-678-2791 or blanding-ut.gov)

Sanpete County

Gunnison: July 2, 7 p.m., program at LDS Stake Center; July 3, 5 p.m., festivities in the park; 9 p.m., Chris Petersen concert; fireworks at dark; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m. parade and festivities in the park (435-528-7969 or gunnisoncity.org)

Moroni: July 3, 5:30 p.m., dinner; July 4, 6:30 a.m., fun run at City Park; 7 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:45 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., car show, carnival and festivities; 7:30 p.m., entertainment; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-436-8359 or moronicity.org)

Mt. Pleasant: Hub City Days, June 30-July 4, excluding Sunday, carnival at City Park; July 1, 3:30 p.m., cook-off; July 3-4, 8 p.m., Hub City Rodeo at Mt. Pleasant Outdoor Rodeo Arena; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at City Park and fun run; 11 a.m., children’s parade at North Sanpete High School; 11:30 a.m., parade and festivities (mtpleasantcity.com or hubcityrodeo.com)

Sevier County

Richfield: July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade; July 4, 9:30 a.m., parade; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (435-896-6439 or search Richfield Utah Hometown 4th of July on Facebook)

Salina: July 4, 7-11 a.m., breakfast; 5 p.m., parade; 7:45 p.m., rodeo, followed by fireworks (salinacity.org)

Summit County

Deer Valley Resort: July 1, 7:30 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Lisa Vroman (deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Henefer: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast; 2 p.m., parade; 6:30 p.m., barbecue; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (heneferutah.org)

Oakley: June 30-July 4, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m., PRCA Rodeo at Oakley Recreation Complex; fireworks after rodeo; July 1, 8 a.m., breakfast; dance at Red Barn after rodeo; July 4, 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., parade and festivities (435-783-5753 or oakleycity.com)

Park City: July 4, 11 a.m., parade; 3-10 p.m., festivities at Park City Base Area; 10 p.m., fireworks (parkcitymountain.com)

Tooele County

Grantsville: July 4, 11 a.m., parade; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., festivities at Cherry Street Park; 10 p.m., fireworks (grantsvilleut.gov)

Tooele: July 1, 7:30 p.m., Starship concert, Tooele High School; July 4, 9 a.m., parade; 8 p.m., rodeo and fireworks at Deseret Peak Complex (tooelecity.org)

Uintah County

Vernal: July 4, 10 a.m., parade (435-789-1352 or vernalchamber.com)

Utah County

Lehi: July 4, 7 p.m., festivities at Thanksgiving Point; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Orem: July 1-4, festivities at SCERA Park (freedomfestival.org)

Provo: July 1, 8 p.m., Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium; 10 p.m., fireworks; July 4, 9 a.m., parade (freedomfestival.org)

Wasatch County

Heber: July 4, 8 a.m., Freedom Train, Heber Valley Railroad, 450 S. 600 West (435-654-5601 or hebervalleyrr.org)

Midway: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., heritage home tours; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-654-3223 or midwaycityut.org)

Washington County

Hurricane: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Hurricane Community Center; 8:30 a.m., parade; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-635-2609 or cityofhurricane.com)

St. George: July 4, 6:30 a.m., fun run at Town Square; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., festivities; 8 p.m., Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown concert at Dixie State University stadium; 10 p.m., fireworks at stadium (435-627-4560 or sgcity.org)

Wayne County

Torrey: Torrey Apple Days, June 30, 6 p.m., dinner; July 1, 7 a.m., breakfast at Torrey Town Park; 10 a.m., parade and festivities; 8 p.m., dance at pavilion (435-425-3600 or facebook.com/TorreyAppleDays)

Weber County

Farr West: June 30; 7:30 p.m., movie at Mountain View Park; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Mountain View Park and 5K at City Hall; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 5 p.m., dinner and festivities; 10 p.m., fireworks (801-731-4187 or farrwestcity.net/freedom-festival)

Huntsville: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast and festivities at Huntsville Park; 10 a.m., parade; 10 p.m., fireworks (huntsvilletown.com/independence-day-celebration)

North Ogden: July 4, 7-10 a.m., breakfast at North Ogden Park; 10 a.m., Cherry Days Parade along Washington Boulevard; 10 p.m., fireworks at Barker Park (801-737-0587 or northogdencherrydays.com)

Plain City: July 3, 4:30 p.m., festivities and dinner at The Square; movie at dusk; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K at North Bowery; 7 a.m. flag ceremony at Old Plain City Elementary School and breakfast at The Square; 8:30 a.m., parade; 3:30 p.m., festivities at The Square; 10 p.m., fireworks at Fremont High School (plaincityutah.org/4th-of-july-celebration)

Snow Basin: June 30, 8 p.m., Utah Symphony patriotic celebration with Lisa Vroman (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)