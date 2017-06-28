WEST JORDAN â€” A West Jordan woman was killed Wednesday when a witness said a man walked up to her vehicle while she was stopped at an intersection and shot her through the window.

Police say the man had once dated the woman. He was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident marks the fourth domestic murder-suicide in Utah just this month, with three of the episodes carried out in a public area in an extremely violent manner.

Investigators say Jill Lloyd, 36, was shot and killed by Andrew Jed Larsen, 33, also of West Jordan. The two had had a relationship in the past, West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson said. It was not immediately known to what extent the two had dated or if they were still seeing each other as of Wednesday.

But Lloyd and Larsen had been embroiled in a paternity case dating back over a decade, according to state court records. Larsen filed a paternity petition in 3rd District Court in 2006, with Lloyd being the respondent in that case.

The case was still active, but a judge ordered all documents in that case sealed on Wednesday.

In August of 2008, the case resulted in mutual restraining orders being issued, according to court records. In 2009, the court noted that "given the long history of this case … these parties are unable to resolve any issue without the assistance of the court."

Attorney Gayanne Schmid represented Larsen. A receptionist at her office on Wednesday said Schimd had no comment.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Lloyd was in her car stopped at the intersection of 7800 South and 2700 West when Larsen got out of his truck, walked over to her and fired "at least one round, if not more," Monson said.

Lloyd's car then rolled to about 7750 South, where her vehicle crashed into a tree and a wall. She was found dead inside her vehicle.

The gunman drove off after the incident. He was later found in Tooele County outside of his vehicle dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to Monson.

There were several witnesses to the shooting, including Russ Wall, a former Taylorsville mayor and former Salt Lake County public works director.

"Just witnessed a man shoot a woman with a shotgun at the intersection of 7800 S. 2700 W. Can't believe it," he posted on his Facebook page. Wall later posted that he had given a statement to police and provided them with dashcam video from his vehicle.

A man got out of his truck, walked to the vehicle behind him while it was stopped, and shot the woman through the window, Wall later told the Deseret News.

"It was something that I probably won't forget anytime soon," he said of the shocking event.

Wall said he's pleased he was able to help police, but "I would have much preferred not to have been there."

Wednesday's shootings mark the fourth domestic murder-suicide episode in Utah during the month of June.

â€¢ On June 22, Fransiska Dastrup, 49, rammed her car into 47-year-old Richelle Horsley's vehicle, got out and shot her multiple times before running off and fatally shooting herself.

At the time, Horsley had filed protective orders against Dastrup, according to investigators. The couple had recently broken up, and Dastrup was in the process of moving out.

â€¢ On June 6, Memorez Rackley, 39, and her son, Jase, 6, were shot and killed in their Sandy neighborhood by Jeremy Patterson, 32. The two had recently ended a relationship and he had been harassing and sending threatening messages to Rackley.

Patterson used his vehicle to ram the vehicle Rackley and others were in, then got out and shot four people, killing two of them, before shooting and killing himself. Another of Rackley's sons and an 8-year-old girl were the other two who were shot.

â€¢ On June 17, a retired couple in Beaver County was found dead after the husband called police to say he had killed his wife and would be dead himself by the time deputies arrived. Sandra Nickells, 73, was found dead inside the Adamsville house. Police say she was bedridden and suffered from dementia. Tom Nickells, 76, was found dead under a tree outside.

In all of 2016, just six homicide cases in Utah were part of murder-suicides or attempted murder-suicides, according to statistics compiled by the Deseret News. More than a quarter of last year's approximately 90 homicides were tied to some kind of domestic violence.

"A recent study by the Utah Department of Health found that approximately 32 percent of all homicides in the state were domestic violence-related," according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "On average, there is a domestic violence-related murder every 33 days."

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.