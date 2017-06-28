Here’s a look at the news for June 28.

Vivint Arena sees renovation upgrade

There’s still work to be done, but Vivint Arena offered its first glimpse at its renovation Tuesday, the Deseret News reported.

Vivint Arena, which will continue to host the Utah Jazz this fall, is currently packed with digging tractors, construction workers and hundreds of tools to fix the arena.

The renovation, which began May 9 and costs $125 million, has a hard deadline of Sept. 15. Country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are slated to arrive on Sept. 27, the Deseret News reported.

“We’ll finish on time,” Okland Construction project executive Jeremy Blanck told the Deseret News. “We have to. There aren't any choices. We just have to make it happen."

Brian Head Fire rages on

The Brian Head Fire continues to spread throughout southern Utah, reaching more than 77 square miles, according to the Deseret News.

The fire has already forced 1,500 people from their homes and burned almost 50,000 acres of land.

Lawmakers have spoken out about the fire. Rep. Mike Noel told reporters on Tuesday that environmental lawsuits limited timber operations in the area, which created dead pines in the area that led to the fire.

Others, like Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, said that Utah could do better to manage its federal acreage.

New S-Line track added

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announced Tuesday that there will be another S-Line track that will cut wait times by 25 percent, according to the Deseret News.

The new track will run for two blocks between 300 East and 500 East. It will increase the service of the S-Line from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes, according to the Deseret News.

"Five minutes makes all the difference," McAdams said. "If you know that every 15 minutes a train’s coming, so it’s not that long of a wait, people are going to make a conscious choice to get out and ride the train rather than drive a car."

Both Salt Lake County and the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program will fund the project that will cost $6 million.

Trump seeks major win with health care bill

President Donald Trump seeks a signature victory with the Senate’s recent health care bill, despite ongoing division among Republicans, according to CNN.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to push an Obamacare repeal bill through Congress before the July 4 break, a sign of the party’s division, CNN reported.

After McConnell couldn’t inspire a vote before the break, Republicans hurried down to the White House to consult with Trump about changes to the bill, according to CNN.

But there may be a silver-lining for Trump. The bill’s lack of support leaves him a chance to bridge the divide between parties.

"A significant effort to reshape argument on the bill, to breach deep party divides on the issue and to sell a vision of health care reforms to Americans, could do a lot of good to a presidency that has been under siege for months," according to CNN.

White House reporter goes off on press secretary

White House reporter Brian Karem pushed back against deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday during a press briefing, saying media members only ask questions to do their jobs, according to Politico.