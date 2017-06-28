The three players selected by the Utah Jazz in last Thursday's NBA draft were introduced to the media on Wednesday.

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell was selected 13th overall, North Carolina big man Tony Bradley was taken 28th and Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss went 55th. Mitchell was acquired in a trade that sent the 24th pick and Trey Lyles to the Denver Nuggets, while the Jazz got Bradley after trading the 30th and 42nd picks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The trio will be throwing out the first pitches Wednesday night at the Salt Lake Bees game, and they're all expected to participate in the Utah Jazz Summer League next week at the Huntsman Center.

Here are highlights from their Wednesday meeting with the media.

Tony Bradley talks to the media @utahjazz A post shared by Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

New Jazzman Donovan Mitchell talks with @utahjazz media A post shared by Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:23am PDT