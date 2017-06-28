A man in Colorado springs took a cue from The Proclaimers for his wedding proposal.

Michael Baker decided to walk 500 miles to Provo to propose to his girlfriend, according to Fox-21 in Colorado Springs.

Baker sent his girlfriend Tracie Wyson a video of the song “I’m Gonna Be” by The Proclaimers, which many know as the “I would walk 500 miles” song. He started the video with an introduction where he said he would be with his girlfriend soon.

The video then shows clips of Baker walking from Colorado, which makes it seem like he traveled 500 miles in the process (he really only traveled 150 miles in Colorado to capture the footage, ABC News reported). The video shows him climbing Pikes Peak in the Rocky Mountains.

At the end of the video, Baker appears in real-life before her in Provo.

“This is how I proposed to the love of my life! She was taking a CNA certification course in Provo, UT. Upon completion she was planning to fly out to Colorado, where I was, to spend some time with me. Little did she know, I had other plans,” Baker wrote in the caption to his video.

The video also included the song “Marry Me,” by Train.

Baker did not immediately respond to the Deseret News' request for comment.

Baker told ABC News that he got the idea after talking with his dad.

“I sat down with my dad to brainstorm and that was the song I had stuck in my head,” Baker said, speaking of “I’m Gonna Be.” He added, “It sparked the idea that I could walk 500 miles to propose.”

Baker told ABC he spent an entire day editing the video before flying to Utah to propose.

After watching the video, Wyson told ABC News that she was still surprised by Baker’s proposal.

“I thought is he going to propose to me over Skype? There is no way Michael would do that,” Wyson said. “At the end of watching the video, I saw his reflection coming up behind me and that’s when I realized he was there at the very moment.”

The couple expects to be married in Wyson’s hometown, St. George, in August.

Though the plans may change.

“You know, I’m always on my toes with this guy,” she said.