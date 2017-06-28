Jack Maloney of CBS Sports reported the Utah Jazz are interested in acquiring Ricky Rubio, Minnesota's veteran point guard.

Maloney said the Jazz were satisfied with the season from George Hill, who was part of the team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2012. However, he noted that Hill could be leaving the team in free agency.

"Hill, however, is an unrestricted free agent and may not be back in Salt Lake City next season. With that in mind, the Jazz are looking into other options, as they've been linked to Milos Teodosic one of the top point guards in Europe, and have apparently been snooping around in Houston about the availability of Patrick Beverly.

The Jazz aren't stopping there, however, as ESPN's Marc Stein reported Tuesday afternoon that the Jazz are also in the mix for Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who is once again on the trading block," the article read.

He also reported that Minnesota is interested in moving Rubio due to the addition of Jimmy Butler to its squad, and that the two teams could make compatible trading partners.

Though no details have been reported, the Jazz do have some solid shooters on the wing, including Rodney Hood and Alec Burks (though both have struggled with injuries in recent years) who could perhaps satisfy the Timberwolves' needs and help facilitate a deal," Maloney wrote.

Celtics want both Gordon Hayward and Paul George together

Tim Cato of SB Nation said the Boston Celtics are interested in Jazz forward Gordon Hayward and Pacers forward Paul George, but only if they can pair both all-star players.

The article noted that neither player is a guarantee to go to Boston, and that the Jazz are making a concerted effort to improve their own roster this offseason in hopes to keep Hayward.

"It’s no guarantee that Hayward is headed to Boston. In fact, Utah is actively trying to shore up the point guard position before Hayward makes his decision, per Wojnarowski in hopes of keeping Hayward in the city that drafted him," the article read.

If the Celtics are, however, able to acquire both players, Cato said the team could be in a position to challenge the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

"They’re really trying to field a team that can compete with the Cavaliers. Adding Hayward and George to their roster without sacrificing much would give a team that already finished No. 1 overall even more firepower and defensive ability," Cato wrote.

