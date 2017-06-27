Every NBA draft prospect fantasizes about playing inside the Staples Center or Madison Square Garden. But Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell wanted to play in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell, whom the Jazz acquired with the 13th pick in a draft-day trade that sent Trey Lyles and Tyler Lydon (the 24th pick) to the Denver Nuggets, arrived to Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon.

The giddiness Mitchell showed during his predraft workout with the Jazz hasn’t disappeared now that he’s a member of the team.

Mitchell documented his arrival to Salt Lake City on social media, first tweeting an image of him and his mother driving to Utah.

Off to Salt Lake ✈️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/VVdjz39R8W — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 27, 2017

About eight hours later, Mitchell tweeted his arrival to Salt Lake City, calling it “home.”

Former University of Carolina big man Tony Bradley, whom the Jazz also acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, also arrived to Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Bradley flew into Salt Lake City International Airport and was met by Jazz CEO Greg Miller, son of former Jazz owner Larry H. Miller.

Greg Miller kept the tradition alive of being at the airport to greet our new guys. pic.twitter.com/LmMzb5a61E — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 27, 2017

All three Jazz rookies — Mitchell, Bradley and former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who Utah took with the 55th pick — will share time at Smith’s Ballpark on Wednesday.

All 3 @utahjazz draft picks will be at the Bees game tomorrow to throw first pitches and sign autographs! — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) June 27, 2017

The three will be throwing first pitches and will be available for autographs.