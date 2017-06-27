This weekend, the Utah Jazz will begin their quest to reverse history.

Known for not being a destination for high-profiled free agents, Utah will compete against several teams for Gordon Hayward’s services.

Ultimately, Hayward will have to choose between the familiarity of Utah and the team’s ability to pay him the most money and the chance to start fresh out East. For the Jazz to keep Hayward, they’ll have to continue fielding a competitive team with upside — which means upgrading the roster before the free-agency period even starts.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz will look into adding more talent before Hayward could slip away next week.

“Utah is fighting to hold onto Hayward in free agency but is exploring multiple scenarios to reshape the roster should the All-Star forward leave the franchise,” Wojnarowski wrote. “The Jazz are working to upgrade the roster, including point guard, before July 1, when Hayward will start taking meetings with Boston and Miami in free agency, league sources said.”

NBA writer Albert Nahmad projects the Jazz have about $16 million in cap space to use between now and Friday.

Jazz have $16.0M of cap room that they can deploy to upgrade the roster between now and June 30th. https://t.co/qEEr5693mP — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) June 27, 2017

Since free agency hasn’t begun, the only outlet the Jazz have to upgrade the roster is through trades. Utah is significantly under the cap — at $78 million, the Jazz have the lowest payroll in the NBA — so they could absorb a contract without giving much in return.

Marc Stein of ESPN noted that Utah is one of the teams interested in acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio via trade.

Follow-up to yesterday's Ricky Rubio story: League sources say Utah is among the teams to express trade interest in the veteran point guard. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

George Hill, who’s also an unrestricted free agent, had a career season and is expected to garner interest from various teams, including the San Antonio Spurs. The Jazz got Hill in a three-team deal before last year’s NBA draft, alleviating their need to sign a point guard in free agency.

Utah can make a similar move by trading for Rubio, who has two years left on his contract at about $14 million per season. Hill is expected to get upwards of $20 million annually once he hits free agency.

If the Jazz were to complete a trade for Rubio, it would save the team money in free agency and provide multiyear security at point guard — something that could entice Hayward to stay in Utah.