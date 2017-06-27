KNOW YOUR LAVELL
Speaking to 1280-The Zone at BYU’s Football Media Day, a couple of players said they “don’t really know much” about the late LaVell Edwards, beyond the legend, and having briefly met him.
School is now in session.
Forthwith is a test every recruit should pass in order to play at BYU:
• How many conference championships did LaVell Edwards win? (19)
• How many national championships did he win? (One more than Bronco)
• How many of his players are in the College Football Hall of Fame? (6)
• What was Edwards’ most famous line? (“I’d rather lose in Provo than win in Laramie.”)
• What was his go-to line after every win? (“Obviously we’re very pleased.”)
So were a lot of other people, Coach. So were a lot of others.
