Big man will play with a chip on his shoulder.

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert is never a player who shies away from a challenge, an opponent, a possible shot to swat or an opportunity to express his opinion.

That was the case this past season when his French pal Nicolas Batum tweeted to him after the All-Star selections were made.

“So,” Batum wrote, “no All Star for @rudygobert27 (thinking face emoji) … DPOY I guess.”

Gobert’s response was oh-so Gobert.

“They already decided who the DPOY (Defensive Player of the Year) is gonna be Nic,” the Jazz center wrote. “I’ll just keep controlling what I can control and keep helping my team win games.”

Although The Stifle Tower might not have been correct about the award’s recipient being determined at that point — voting by the media panel wasn’t for another three months — the result turned out how he anticipated.

Gobert was a finalist but did not receive DPOY honors during Monday’s inaugural NBA Awards Show. Warriors big man Draymond Green, often lauded for his defensive versatility, ran away with the award, picking up 434 total points and 73 first-place votes.

Gobert, the NBA leader in blocked shots, defensive win shares, and defensive real plus-minus, was the DPOY runner-up with 269 total points and 16 first-place votes. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard was third with 182 points and 11 first-place votes.

Gobert was also a finalist for the Most Improved Player award, but the 7-foot-1 center was also passed up for that award in favor of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (428 points, 80 first-place votes).

Gobert was third (113 points, one first-place vote) after Denver center Nikola Jokic (161, 14). Jazz wings Gordon Hayward (three third-place votes) and Joe Ingles (one vote) were among the 25 NBA players who received a MIP nod.

It might play to the Jazz’s advantage that Gobert didn’t win the two prestigious awards he was in the running for after a year in which he became the first player in NBA history to finish in the top three of both offensive and defensive rating.

Gobert personally takes slights of any type — be it Twitter disses, not receiving awards, you name it — and uses them as fuel for his very competitive fire.

“Big man will play with a chip on his shoulder,” Jazz TV play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack tweeted.

It certainly appears so.

“They never learn,” Gobert wrote on Instagram.

While Gobert didn’t haul in any hardware during the TNT-televised event, the French player did get a big present from the league for his 25th birthday.

Gobert, a second-team All-NBA pick, was named first team All-Defense, finishing with the second-most votes behind Green, a near-unanimous selection. Green ended with 99 first-team votes compared to 97 for Gobert. Leonard had 93 first-team votes.

Clippers guard Chris Paul and Houston’s Patrick Beverley rounded out the first team.

Jazz point guard George Hill also got one third-place vote.

Gobert, who averaged career-bests of 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, led the NBA in total blocks (214), blocks per game, block percentage (6.4), defensive win shares (6.0), defensive real plus/minus (6.03) and was third in defensive rating (99.2).

On top of that, the fourth-year center became the first player in Jazz history and the first NBA player since 2009-10 to compile 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks.

Gobert is the fifth Jazz player to earn first-team All-Defense honors, joining Mark Eaton, Karl Malone, E.C. Coleman and Andrei Kirilenko. John Stockton earned second-team five times and was the only other Jazz player to make either All-Defensive team.

“Congrats big bro on first team All Defense,” recently drafted Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell tweeted to Gobert on Monday.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder received some love in the coach of the year race. He finished sixth overall — Houston’s Mike D’Antoni won — and was awarded one first-place vote after leading injury-ravaged Utah to a 51-win season.

The 2016-17 NBA award-winners:

MVP: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

Rookie of the year: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Sixth man of the year: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Teammate of the year: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Most Improved Player of the year: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Coach of the year: Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets

Defensive player of the year: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Best assist: Draymond Green to Steph Curry to Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Best block: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Best dunk: Victor Oladipo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hustle player: Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets

Game-winner: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Performance: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Clutch 3-pointer: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Sager Strong: Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs

Sportsmanship: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Lifetime Achievement: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

Executive: Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody