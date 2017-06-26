SALT LAKE CITY — In postgame interviews, Rudy Gobert’s delivery is courtly and low key on the outside. But inside, the wind howls.

Why else would he come from France to become the most imposing player in the game? Why address slights from strangers on social media? What else would cause him to venture that the Jazz can win 60 games next year?

Now there is one more thing to drive the Stifle Tower. Monday night the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award went to Golden State’s Draymond Green. For Jazz fans, this is actually good news. Make no mistake, Gobert will take this personally. Slights and oversights help fuel him. When someone posted an online picture during draft night that said 59 percent of voters felt France’s Frank Ntilikina had “bust potential,” Gobert sarcastically fired back, “Bust potential goes automatically up 50 percent when you’re from Europe.”

His fearlessness even shows in his social media postings.

Gobert was a serious contender for DPOY. He doesn’t downplay that these honors mean something. They should. His was a strong case for all sorts of awards this year. He led the NBA in blocks per game, blocks percentage, real plus-minus and was third in overall defensive rating. He is the only player in history to finish in the top three in both offensive and defensive rating.

Monday he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, just two votes behind top vote-getter, the Warriors’ Green. But he won neither most improved nor best defensive player awards.

Athletic, energized and just mean enough, Gobert towers over the paint like the Colossus of Rhodes. Note to anyone driving the lane: Enter at your own risk. There will be more of the same next season, as the Jazz center gets back to the business of rejection.

It should be quite a year. Gobert has enough attitude to get into a mix-up with Golden State’s Kevin Durant, yet is serene enough to field most questions with a thoughtful stare and calm reply. He is intrepid both on the court and on social media, tweeting in two languages.

So when a follower writes, “I can’t wait to find out who didn’t give @rudygobert27 an All-NBA vote, who didn’t vote 1st tm [sic] for LeBron & who had Kawhi on the 3rd tm [sic],” Gobert replies, “Same.”

When someone creates a meme about saving Gordon Hayward “from the evil Ainge,” Gobert answers, “That’s dope (authentic, excellent),” accompanied by burning flame emojis.

It should come as no surprise that Gobert thinks the Jazz can win 60 games next year — something that hasn’t happened in two decades. Nor should it be shocking he openly talks about Hayward’s free agency decision.

“He wants to win, so a big part of the decision is where he thinks he can win,” Gobert said on exit interview day.

The insinuation is hard to miss: Stick around, Gordon.

Big things await.

Being overlooked for the DPOY award only adds to the intrigue. Gobert will work on improving his core strength, avoiding personal fouls, extending his shooting range and speeding up his footwork in the offseason.

Barring injury, he stands a good chance to be an All-Star. It’s hard to ignore a guy who allows opponents to make just 44 percent of their attempts at the rim.

“He is the best shot-blocker in the game,” Sacramento guard Garrett Temple told Hoops Hype writer Alex Kennedy. “And he changes three times as many shots as he actually blocks.”

When the 2013 NBA draft arrived, the news was all about the acquisition of Trey Burke. But quickly it became clear the star of the day was Gobert. This season was his best yet. Winning the top defensive award would have made it better. Still, don’t look for him to get discouraged.

Look for him to get angry.

Jazz fans can live with that.