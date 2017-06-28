The 2007 NBA draft was feast or famine. On the positive side there were four All-Stars, one of the best second-round picks to date and one of the elite players in the world today. One the downside, 10 players drafted in the first round played less than five years in the league, including one who never played at all.

The Utah Jazz were on the famine side as they took Morris Almond out of Rice with the No. 25 overall pick. He played just 34 games over two seasons with the Jazz and averaged 3.1 points on 38.1 percent shooting before he was out of the league. He returned to the NBA two years later, but played just four games in Washington with very little success.

The draft consisted of 60 picks over two rounds, with 49 players playing in at least one regular-season game, according to Basketball-reference.com.

There were also a handful of players who built solid careers after going undrafted.

Here is a look at how the 2007 draft would have gone if we knew then what we know now.