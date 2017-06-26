Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert was named to the 2017 NBA All-Defensive First Team on Monday, a nice gift on his 25th birthday.

Joining Gobert on the first team were Golden State’s Draymond Green, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers’ Chris Paul and Houston’s Patrick Beverly.

Gobert, who led the league in blocks this season with 214, earned 97 first-team votes and two second-team votes. His 196 total votes were second only to Green, who received 99 first-team votes and 198 total. By making the all-defensive first team, the cap hit for Gobert next season increases from $21.4 to $21.9, according to The Vertical’s Bobby Marks.

This is Gobert’s first all-defense selection. He becomes the fifth Jazz player to earn first-team all-defense honors, joining Mark Eaton, Karl Malone, Andrei Kirilenko and E.C. Coleman, and becomes the first Jazzman to earn the accolade since Kirilenko in 2005-06.

This is Rudy's first All-Defense selection, and he's the 5th Jazzman to make 1st Team (Eaton, Malone, Coleman, Kirilenko). 👏#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/XOu0bkkjqL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 26, 2017

The league’s Defensive Player of the Year will be announced tonight, and Gobert is in contention for that as well.

Memphis’ Tony Allen, San Antonio’s Danny Green, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Oklahoma City’s Andre Roverson and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo were named NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Fellow Jazzman George Hill also received one vote in the all-defense voting.

NBA All-Defensive Teams

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) 2 points for first team; 1 for second team First Team 1st 2nd Pts F Draymond Green, GS 99 - 198 C Rudy Gobert, Utah 97 2 196 F Kawhi Leonard, SA 93 6 192 G Chris Paul, LAC 61 18 140 G Patrick Beverley, Hou 38 34 110 Second Team G Tony Allen, Mem 17 46 80 G Danny Green, SA 21 26 68 C Anthony Davis, NO - 58 58 F Andre Roberson, OKC 3 47 53 F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 7 21 35

Others receiving votes, with point totals (first-team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley (12), Boston, 46; Klay Thompson (16), Golden State, 45; John Wall (14), Washington, 38); DeAndre Jordan (1), LA Clippers, 35; Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 35; Hassan Whiteside (1), Miami, 25; Marcus Smart (5), Boston, 21; Jimmy Butler, Chicago, 18; LeBron James (1), Cleveland, 12; Robert Covington (2), Philadelphia, 11; Russell Westbrook (5), Oklahoma City, 10; Paul George, Indiana, 7; Kevin Durant, Golden State, 6; Dwight Howard (1), Atlanta, 6; Mike Conley (1), Memphis, 5; Jae Crowder, Boston, 5; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 5; Wesley Matthews (2), Dallas, 4; Stephen Curry, Golden State, 3; Andre Iguodala (1), Golden State, 3; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte, 3; Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, 3; P.J. Tucker, Toronto, 3; Trevor Ariza, Houston, 2; Nicolas Batum, Charlotte, 2; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 2; Eric Gordon (1), Houston, 2; Karl-Anthony Towns (1), Minnesota, 2; Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Detroit, 1; George Hill, Utah, 1; Serge Ibaka, Toronto, 1; Damian Lillard, Portland, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, LA Clippers, 1; Austin Rivers, LA Clippers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 1; Cody Zeller, Charlotte, 1.