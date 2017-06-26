Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports' Ball Don't Lie ranked the five best college players who were not selected in this year's NBA draft, and former BYU big man Eric Mika came in at No. 5.

Speaking of Mika, Eisenberg wrote, "Thanks to his excellent feel for the game, never-ending motor and relentless work ethic, Mika emerged as one of the WCC’s best players after returning from a two-year Mormon mission. He averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 rebounds, dominating in the paint yet showing the skill to also knock down pick-and-pop jumpers when left open."

Eisenberg then looked at a couple of reasons why Mika may have gone undrafted, saying, "the NBA passed on him as a result of concern over whether shot blocking and rebounding would translate against bigger, stronger competition. Mika is a bit undersized for an NBA center yet may not be quick enough or athletic enough to defend smaller, quicker players."

Baylor forward Johnathan Motley topped the list, followed by Maryland guard Melo Tremble and Wisconsin guard, Bronson Koenig.

Jazz draft graded

Gerald Bourguet of Hoops Habit graded the 2017 NBA Draft for all 30 teams and he gave the Utah Jazz an A-.

After talking about what the Jazz did in the draft, he wrote, "Though he’s a little undersized as a 6’3″ shooting guard, (Donovan) Mitchell should not have fallen as far as he did and was very vocal about his love for Utah during the draft workout process. This is a great fit, especially with George Hill’s future up in the air this summer."

Then Bourguet broke down Mitchell's game, saying, "Though he’s not a direct replacement at the 1, he can function as a secondary playmaker and his 3-and-D skill-set is a perfect match with what the Jazz like to do."

Other links

And finally...

Utah Jazz beat writer Jody Genessy called Boris Diaw "the most interesting man in the world," while sharing a photo of Diaw spending time with the French Navy from Instagram.