SALT LAKE CITY — A while after reaching up his sleeve to pull out a couple more draft-time deals, Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey reached into his pocket and pulled out some notes he wanted to share during his post-draft press conference.

The paper, he explained, contained Quin Snyder’s “Character Crucible,” a list of characteristics, personality traits and habits that the Jazz coach wanted his team’s scouting group to look for when evaluating talent around the world.

Those pillars include:

• Toughness

• Grit

• Passionate

• Love of the game

• Unselfishness

• Communication ability on and off the court

• Competitiveness

• Leadership ability

• Intelligence

When it comes to the three guys they drafted on Thursday night — Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell (13th), North Carolina center Tony Bradley (30th) and Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (55th) — the Jazz also like what they bring to the court in terms of basketball skill, athleticism and potential.

Lindsey poked fun of himself for using a phrase he likes to refer to on occasion, but he believes Mitchell, Bradley and Williams-Goss “fit the Jazz DNA profile.”

“We think all three of our guys check off a lot of those boxes,” Lindsey said. “We’re obviously excited.”

Of the three, Mitchell, a dynamic athlete, has the best chance of contributing off the bat for the Jazz. The 6-foot-3 guard can defend both backcourt positions and showed promise as an outside shooting threat during the ACC season last year as a sophomore.

“Our hope is that with our development program here, we can tap into his tools,” Lindsey said. “Right now, he’s much more ready defensively than he is offensively, but he’s had some offensive growth.”

The Jazz have seen growth in the 20-year-old Mitchell’s game from his freshman year to his sophomore season and even from his college playing days to when he worked out in Utah last month. That’s an intriguing trajectory, which the organization believes will be enhanced under Snyder’s tutelage.

Utah believes in him so much the franchise opted to give up on another young prospect, third-year power forward Trey Lyles, and included the No. 24 pick in this draft to acquire him. Lindsey specifically mentioned Mitchell’s length (6-foot-10 wingspan), athleticism and character as being positives.

“He’s got some unique talents,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got to help him with his skill level, teach him the how and why to maximize his ability offensively.”

The Jazz are getting more of a project in Bradley, who played a backup role on North Carolina’s NCAA championship team as a freshman before entering the draft. The 19-year-old averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes an outing for the Tar Heels, but his advanced stats and size are much more impressive, Lindsey noted.

“Tony is a unique specimen,” Lindsey said of the big man, who is 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4.5-inch wingspan and a 9-foot-4.5-inch standing reach that’s an inch better than Derrick Favors’ reach. “Tony’s long. Tony’s very young. It’s going to take him a while. … We think he can do a few things as he gets in shape and gets stronger.”

The Jazz love Bradley’s nose for rebounding, particularly on the offensive boards, and are confident he can be a consistent mid-range shooter as well as an interior scoring threat.

As for Williams-Goss, the Jazz got a glowing endorsement about the Gonzaga guard from another former Gonzaga guard.

Hall of Famer John Stockton said he believed the 6-foot-4 playmaker should have been named the NCAA National Player of the Year. Stockton lauded the 22-year-old for playing with speed and pace.

Stockton really caught the attention of Lindsey, Snyder and Jazz president Steve Starks when he told them, “He plays like an adult.”

“That meant a lot to us,” Lindsey said. “That’s what I saw when I saw Nigel.”

Lindsey was blown away by the way Williams-Goss communicated on the court during his pre-draft workout in Utah, too. The Jazz GM said the guard was one of the top five communicators he’d ever seen work out and raved about his anticipation, the way he worked with teammates and his “verbal, commanding leadership” on the court. Williams-Goss impressed Jazz brass during the interview, too, particularly when he told them he wanted to be in management someday.

Lindsey texted his friend, Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, after that and told him, “There’s a good chance he’ll have my job in 25 years when it’s all said and done.”

The timing might be perfect for a player like Williams-Goss. The NBA is now allowing teams to sign two players to two-way contracts. This will allow teams to pay young players (0-3 years in the league) up to $250,000 to mostly play with their D-League (now the G-League) squad while keeping their NBA rights without taking up one of the 15 roster spots.

Previously, teams would either have to take a gamble on second-round players (or free agents) and sign them to a partially guaranteed contract or send them to Europe in a draft-and-stash scenario to preserve their NBA rights.

The three new Jazz players will be introduced in the Beehive State next week before the team begins its training camp ahead of the upcoming Utah Jazz Summer League (July 3-6).

