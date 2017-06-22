The Utah Jazz pulled off a trade during Thursday night's NBA draft, sending Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick to the Denver Nuggets for the No. 13 pick, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell was impressive during his predraft workout with the Jazz on May 27, and fans on Twitter were thrilled that Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey made the deal for the 6-foot-3 guard.

A TRADE — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) June 23, 2017

LYLES AND 24 FOR MITCHELL??? DL IS A WIZZZZARD!!! — Spencer Wixom (@JazzJargon) June 23, 2017

AJDJDIAKD DONOVAN MITCHELL TO THE JAZZ. — James To Tha Hizzo (@SnottieDrippen) June 23, 2017

The last time the Jazz made a trade with the Nuggets was on draft night in 2013 when they acquired Rudy Gobert.

After the @rudygobert27 trade... I'm absolutely shocked the Nuggets are still taking calls from the @utahjazz — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) June 23, 2017

Although the prevailing reaction Thursday night concerned Mitchell, some also opined on the departure of Trey Lyles, who had a nice rookie year after being drafted in 2015 but fell out of Quin Snyder's rotation last season.

Bye bye guy who made me laugh from the bench after big dunks, we barely knew thee — UtePaterfamilias (@utedaddy) June 23, 2017

The Jazz ran out of patience with Trey Lyles bizarrely quickly. He had a legitimately promising rookie year. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) June 23, 2017

Wishing my guy @TreyLyles all the best in this next part of his career! 👊🏻👊🏻 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 23, 2017