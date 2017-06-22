1 of 12
The Utah Jazz pulled off a trade during Thursday night's NBA draft, sending Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick to the Denver Nuggets for the No. 13 pick, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell was impressive during his predraft workout with the Jazz on May 27, and fans on Twitter were thrilled that Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey made the deal for the 6-foot-3 guard.
The last time the Jazz made a trade with the Nuggets was on draft night in 2013 when they acquired Rudy Gobert.
Although the prevailing reaction Thursday night concerned Mitchell, some also opined on the departure of Trey Lyles, who had a nice rookie year after being drafted in 2015 but fell out of Quin Snyder's rotation last season.