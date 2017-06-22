The Utah Jazz have made another draft-day trade with the Denver Nuggets.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Jazz have traded Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick in the draft to the Nuggets in exchange for the No. 13 pick, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell.

In 2013, Utah acquired Rudy Gobert on draft night from the Nuggets.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, Mitchell left the Cardinals to declare for the draft after a sophomore year in which he averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Source on Utah-bound guard Donovan Mitchell: "He's certainly special. Haven't had a playmaker like him in a long time." — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 23, 2017

Mitchell worked out for the Jazz during the predraft process, which was seen as a surprise given his projection in the lottery.

Donovan Mitchell on the Jazz: "I'm excited. I love that organization. They were my first workout. I love everything about them." — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 23, 2017

The trading of Lyles signals the end of a two-year stint that was very up-and-down for the 12th pick of the 2015 draft out of Kentucky. He had a nice rookie season but then fell out of head coach Quin Snyder's rotation last season.

Utah still owns the 30th, 42nd and 55th picks in the draft.