SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz aren't dominating the NBA social media buzz a la the New York Knicks, but they are hard at work trying to improve their team as tonight's draft approaches.

Their target: shooting.

The Jazz remain "very active" in trying to trade for or move up to draft a shooter who can make an immediate impact on the roster, sources told the Deseret News.

Utah has two late first-round picks — their own selection, No. 24, and the Warriors' slot, No. 30 — and the Jazz are to parlay those choices into the best available shooter in the 12-17 range, sources said. To do that in this loaded draft, Utah would likely need to sweeten the pot with another asset or two.

Although the Jazz aren't shopping him around, veteran power forward Derrick Favors continues to receive a lot of interest from a variety of teams. Utah would like to keep Favors, who has one more year remaining on a four-year deal, but he is not considered off limits like rising star Rudy Gobert.

Interestingly, Favors put his North Salt Lake home up for sale earlier this week, according to KSL.com.

Here are some more Jazz-related draft-day tidbits from sources:

— The Jazz have explored trading for point guard Ricky Rubio with Minnesota, but there's no real traction on that front for now.

— One thing is making this particular draft/trade season very difficult for the Utah Jazz: They don't know what Gordon Hayward is going to do in free agency if he expectedly opts out of his contract next week.

— The Jazz do feel "pretty comfortable" that Gordon Hayward will return, but there is still obvious reason for concern and uncertainty.

— Although the Jazz are one of the more active teams on the phones, they would also be OK with making their picks tonight instead of trading.

— The Jazz have increased their international budget and presence, so we can anticipate that they'll do a draft-and-stash or two today, too.

More updates as they become available leading up to the 5 p.m. MT draft.