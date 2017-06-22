Throughout the day we will be breaking down every draft-day trade and what it means to the Utah Jazz's future. Come back for updates throughout the day

Wizards get: Tim Frazier, PG, 26 years old

Pelicans get: 52nd pick

Source: Michael Scotto/Basketball Insiders

Analysis: Washington desperately needed a backup point guard (sorry Trey Burke) and found one by swapping its late second-round pick to New Orleans for Tim Frazier, who averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists last season. In the absence of Jrue Holiday, Frazier found a permanent spot in the Pelicans’ rotation. Going forward, the Pelicans will likely roll with former Duke guard Quinn Cook, who possesses more upside than Frazier.

How this affects the Jazz: Raul Neto’s contract is non-guaranteed for next season and the Jazz could be in the market for a backup point guard. Frazier will no longer be an option.