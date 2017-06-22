Evan Siegel of Fansided's Lombardi Ave. looked at the 'key role' former BYU running back Jamaal Williams could play with the Green Bay Packers for the 2017 season.

After mentioning the four running backs who have a chance to be on the Packers roster, Siegel turns his attention to Williams, saying, "Williams is the one to watch in this group. While Ty Montgomery is the starter, Williams is the most bruising back of all four previously mentioned."

Siegel then talks about how the Packers will need Williams to run the ball up between the tackles to help keep the offense stay balanced before talking about him filling the shoes of the departed Eddie Lacy, saying, "Williams has a tall task on his shoulders. The Packers need some Eddie Lacy from him, and if he can deliver that, then Montgomery will be free to do what he does best."

Siegel then closes by saying, "Williams is arriving to a good situation in Green Bay, and his usefulness as a short yardage and bruising first down running back should give Mike McCarthy a better tool to use for this coming season."

A realistic draft night trade for the Jazz

Josh Martin of Bleacher Report broke down 10 realistic NBA draft night trades, and the last trade he lists involves the Utah Jazz trading up into the lottery.

Speaking of why the Jazz would try to trade up, he wrote, "Utah has both the means and the motivation to make such a move. To the former, they have the 24th and 30th picks in this year’s draft along with some contracts (Alec Burks) and intriguing youngsters (Dante Exum, Rodney Hood, Trey Lyles) to further encourage potential trade partners."

Martin continues, "As for the reasoning behind such a step up the ladder, it’s more a matter of doomsday preparation in the Beehive State."

He then talks about the possibility of Gordon Hayward's departure, saying, "Utah may hope for the best with Hayward, but it’s only prudent for the franchise to prepare for the worst."

Other links

And finally...

The Denver Broncos shared a video of former Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles showing off his lacrosse skills with the Denver Outlaws.