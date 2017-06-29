As a nine-year resident of Kane County, Utah, living on the southwestern boundary of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, I have come to understand why designating this wild space as a monument 21 years ago was so important.

This vast landscape is one of the last untamed topographies in this country, offering an incredible laboratory for scientific study in the areas of geology, botany, archaeology and paleontology. As a site steward through the monument’s Partners organization, I have been able to witness incredible archaeological sites throughout the southern region of the monument. Due to the increased visitation at our local national parks, my husband and I are much more likely to spend time at Lick Wash, Willis Creek Narrows, the Escalante River or Lower Calf Creek Falls, all within the boundaries of GSENM.

This is true for most of the locals I know who are looking for a more remote and less congested outdoor experience. Tourism is booming in the Kanab area, with the influx of new hotels, restaurants and shops, as well as tour companies offering myriad experiences within the monument. How can shrinking its size be considered a good idea?

Marsha Tupper

Kanab