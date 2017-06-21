3 Reasons why Utah remains Gordon Hayward's best option

Jeff Ames of Hero Sports gave three reasons why the Utah Jazz remain the best destination for Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Money was the first point Ames cited. Hayward is eligible for a fifth year if he stays with Utah, meaning he can get a full year of salary more than any other team can offer him.

"The most he can get paid is $180 million over five years, but that’s only if he stays in Utah. If he goes elsewhere, he could only (and I say that with tongue planted firmly in cheek) land a four-year, $133 million deal," the article read.

The second point Ames made is that Hayward can take the last year on his option to wait out the season, essentially delaying free agency a year to figure out his best option.

"Why not wait and see how things shake up? Give the Jazz one more run, then see how free agency pans out next season. If the status-quo doesn’t change, or if the Western Conference suddenly becomes stacked with Super Teams, head East and join up with Miami or Boston. Or, if the landscape doesn’t change all that drastically, he can pitch his tent in Utah for the long haul," Ames wrote.

Last, Ames pointed to the Jazz fan base, saying that Hayward would go down a hero if he stayed with the team.

"What’s a jersey hanging in the rafters compared to championship rings and hefty contracts? The thing is, while Hayward will undoubtedly find success wherever he goes, in Utah he’s the man, the myth, the legend. Anywhere else he becomes another glorified role player," he wrote.

Real Salt Lake No. 21 in MLS Power Rankings

RSL moved up one spot from No. 22 to No. 21 Week 16 of Sports Illustrated's MLS Power Rankings.

The article spoke of the weakness of the Western Conference, in that RSL could be playing for a playoff position against San Jose Saturday.

"It says something about the state of the Western Conference that RSL’s 1–0 win over Minnesota United helps put it back in the conversation for a playoff spot," the rankings read.

Following a win against Minnesota United, the article read that RSL still has a ways to go to get back to winning form.

"If the club is to make a run, it’ll have to continue this Saturday at San Jose," it read.

Other links:

And finally

In a humorous article leading up the NBA draft, CBSSports made a list of the top 15 most ridiculous suits in NBA draft history, remembering the suit forward Karl Malone wore when he was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 1985.

Ranked at No. 6, Kellen Becoats jokingly said Malone could have used a suit that fit him better.

"Karl Malone had no business wearing a suit that he found in the Kids' Big and Tall section. His tie looks like somebody chopped it off, his pants go past his belly button. If he even sneezes then that whole thing is going to explode. Just use a tailor, guys," the article said.