College Football News released its rankings of all 130 D. 1 football teams heading into the 2017 season, and the three local teams are all over the board.

The Utah Utes came in first at No. 33, followed by the BYU Cougars at No. 58 and the Utah State Aggies landing at No. 98.

Along with the rankings, Pete Fiutak broke down each team individually, including what you need to know about the offense and defense, biggest keys and best players on both sides of the ball and the key player to a successful season. They also looked at some fun facts, key games on the schedule and what will make it a successful season.

For the Utes, he had the key player to a success season as sophomore running back, Zach Moss, saying, "Moss finished the season with 382 yards and two scores, but now the 5-10, 210-pounder from Miami will get his shot to carry the load. No one’s expecting him to be Williams or Devontae Booker right away, but he’s got the skills to be fantastic. That’s what the offense needs."

Talking about the BYU Cougars, Fiutak had the key game of the season against the Utes, saying, "With no conference championship to play for, and with no realistic shot at the College Football Playoff – at least without a lot of magic – this is as big a game as it gets."

Best Jazz offer for Paul George

The Ringer looked at some of their best trade offers for Indiana All-Star Paul George, and the offer they threw out for the Jazz was rather sizable.

Jonathan Tjarks had the Jazz giving up Derrick Favors, Dante Exum and Rodney Hood for George, saying, "Utah needs to make a bold move to ensure Gordon Hayward re-signs. Turner’s ability to space the floor would be a good fit with Favors, while Exum and Hood would bring some long-term upside to the perimeter in Indiana."

Other links

And finally...

Former BYU soccer player Ashley Hatch is up for NWSL Goal of the Week for her strike that beat Boston Breakers goalkeeper Abby Smith in the North Carolina Courage, 3-1 win over the weekend.