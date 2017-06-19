The Utah Jazz want to bring Gordon Hayward back this summer, but if the All-Star decides to leave Salt Lake City, the team’s front office will have a major void to fill.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the Jazz (along with the Clippers, Bulls, Timberwolves and Hawks) will have interest in Golden State Warriors free agent Andre Iguodala.

In his piece detailing Iguodala’s future, Charania wrote, “As the Golden State Warriors work to re-sign four core members of their championship team, the franchise is expected to receive the stiffest competition in free agency for Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July.”

As Charania also noted, Iguodala expects to receive a multiyear deal this summer that will pay him $20 million annually.

Golden State will prioritize re-signing Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who will become the highest-paid players in the franchise’s history this offseason. Golden State would likely need to pass the luxury tax threshold to re-sign Iguodala, who’s taken on a lesser role since Durant arrived last year.

The Jazz have numerous high-salaried free agents coming off the books, including George Hill and Joe Ingles. Boris Diaw and Raul Neto are on nonguaranteed contracts.

Assuming Hill leaves and the Jazz renounce both Diaw and Neto, the team should have enough cap space to offer Iguodala a substantial amount. Iguodala, 33, made $11.11 million this past season.

Iguodala isn’t the scorer Hayward is, but he’s become one of the league’s best playmakers and defenders. Utah had the fourth-most efficient defense in the NBA in 2016-17. Iguodala averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists against the Jazz in the conference semifinals.