CIRCUS OF STARS

UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather are going to fight, Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, and boxing purists are furious.

Traditional fight fans say it’s a mockery. Nothing like this has ever happened. Except the time Tony Galento fought a bear. And the time Muhammad Ali sparred with a wrestler. And the time Mickey Rourke fought in a Russian concert hall at age 62

